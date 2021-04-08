5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire Memorial sophomore Ty Emberson is one of 22 players picked for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program for the 2016-17 season.
10 years ago — 2011
Congress and the White House reach a last-minute deal to cut at least $38.5 billion in federal spending and avoid a partial government shutdown.
20 years ago — 2001
A dispute over custody and visitation of a 3-year-old boy might be the motive in the stabbing death of an Altoona woman.
35 years ago — 1986
Gov. Anthony Earl will call the Legislature into a special session to consider raising the state’s minimum drinking age to 21.