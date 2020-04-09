5 years ago — 2015
Faced with $7.6 million in possible budget cuts at UW-Eau Claire the next school year, 115 employees sign up for a voluntary separation program in which eligible employees who retire get a one-time payment of half their base salary.
10 years ago — 2010
Happy Hollow Tavern in Altoona plans a 768-square-foot addition that will meet state standards for smokers as it prepares for the statewide smoking ban that takes effect July 5.
20 years ago — 2000
South and North Korea’s leaders will meet in June, the first such meeting since the nation split in 1945.
35 years ago — 1985
The St. Croix tribe proposes a $1 million bingo casino in Cameron.