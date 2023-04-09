5 years ago — 2018
Eau Claire-based Menards is suing a Georgia company, ThyssenKrupp Elevator Corp., for personal injury claims tied to moving walkways installed in some of the home improvement chain’s stores.
10 years ago — 2013
Eau Claire City Council members vote 10-0 to change a 2003 contract for a second RCU building on Riverfront Terrace and to instead let a JAMF Software building take its place.
15 years ago — 2008
An Eau Claire County committee delays action on a smoking ban for bars and other businesses but will research the potential for such a ban.
25 years ago — 1998
After a tie vote, a write-in candidates wins a Durand City Council seat on a coin flip.
