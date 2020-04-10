5 years ago — 2015
About 250 students descend on the Chippewa Valley to compete in the College Table Tennis National Championships at UW-Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2010
Durand High School senior Sami Schoeder is named Leader-Telegram All-Northwest Player of the Year in girls basketball.
20 years ago — 2000
Green Bay Packers tight end Mark Chmura is arrested on charges of sexual assault.
35 years ago — 1985
Enver Hoxha, who led Albania and the nation’s Communist Party for 42 years, dies at age 76.