5 years ago — 2015

About 250 students descend on the Chippewa Valley to compete in the College Table Tennis National Championships at UW-Eau Claire.

10 years ago — 2010

Durand High School senior Sami Schoeder is named Leader-Telegram All-Northwest Player of the Year in girls basketball.

20 years ago — 2000

Green Bay Packers tight end Mark Chmura is arrested on charges of sexual assault.

35 years ago — 1985

Enver Hoxha, who led Albania and the nation’s Communist Party for 42 years, dies at age 76.