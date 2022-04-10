5 years ago — 2017

Katie Schalley is sworn in as the new Dunn County clerk of courts.

10 years ago — 2012

Best Buy CEO Brian Dunn abruptly resigns after the consumer electronics chain launches an internal investigation into his “personal conduct.”

20 years ago — 2002

Gutknecht’s Market, a fixture on Chippewa Falls’ West Hill since 1930, will close by the end of the month.

35 years ago — 1987

Thousands of school children view a model of the space shuttle at the WEAQ-AM Science and Technology Fair at the Ray Wachs Civic Center.