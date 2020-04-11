5 years ago — 2015
A Chippewa County resident dies in a single-plane crash in the town of Eagle Point, north of Chippewa Falls.
10 years ago — 2010
UW-Stout students will vote in a referendum to decide whether they support extending a campus smoking ban to include all forms of tobacco, including chewing tobacco.
20 years ago — 2000
A former Memorial High School teacher is sentenced to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting teen girls.
35 years ago — 1985
U.S. Jewish leaders are upset by President Ronald Reagan’s plans to lay a wreath at a cemetery for German war dead near the site of World War II’s Battle of the Bulge.