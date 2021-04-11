5 years ago — 2016
Mary Jurmain, co-founder of Eau Claire-based Realityworks, dies from cancer in Burlington, Vermont, at the age of 62.
10 years ago — 2011
At least four tornadoes are confirmed to have struck Wisconsin; Merrill was one of the hardest-hit communities.
20 years ago — 2001
Citing financial mismanagement of the city Fire Department, Altoona Mayor Bernie Behounek plans to seek the suspension of fire Chief Arnie Johnson.
35 years ago — 1986
The Reagan administration says it is coming close to concluding that Libya was involved in a West Berlin nightclub bombing that killed two U.S. servicemen.