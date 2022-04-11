5 years ago — 2017

Sen. Ron Johnson and Rep. Ron Kind visit Altoona and Eau Claire, respectively, to discuss with local business leaders the need for a simpler tax code.

10 years ago — 2012

Longtime Sacred Heart Hospital administrator Matt Hubler, who retired from the hospital in 1998, dies at the age of 79.

20 years ago — 2002

UW-River Falls will cut men’s wrestling, women’s gymnastics and men’s baseball and replace them with women’s golf and men’s track.

35 years ago — 1987

Christina Pickles, an actress on TV’s “St. Elsewhere,” speaks at a dedication ceremony for a new women’s health clinic at Luther Hospital.