5 years ago — 2018
Cynthia Wing-Reed discusses her business, B-Framed Galleries, the oldest art gallery in Eau Claire that opened its doors 42 years earlier.
10 years ago — 2013
The Harlem Globetrotters, including ”Tiny” Sturgess, a 7-foot-8 player from England, perform at Eau Claire North High School.
15 years ago — 2008
A $12.4 million reconstruction of Clairemont Avenue from roughly Craig Road to London Road will start soon.
25 years ago — 1998
The average price in the United States for a gallon of gasoline is $1.08.
