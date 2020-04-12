5 years ago — 2015
Eau Galle Cheese Factory in Durand earns first place in the Asiago cheese category at the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest in Milwaukee.
10 years ago — 2010
The Menomonie school board is looking at cutting $480,000 from the budget for the next school year, including several staff positions.
20 years ago — 2000
The Bloomer City Council approves repairing and upgrading the Lake Como dam.
35 years ago — 1985
A Memorial High School team takes sixth place in the U.S. Academic Decathlon in Los Angeles.