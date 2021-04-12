5 years ago — 2016
A new small animals building nears completion at Irvine Park Zoo in Chippewa Falls; the project costs around $3.9 million.
10 years ago — 2011
Scott Montesano, the radio play-by-play announcer for the Eau Claire Express, says he’s accepted a full-time position with the Des Moines Buccaneers of the United States Hockey League.
20 years ago — 2001
Altoona city officials decide not to suspend fire Chief Arnie Johnson.
35 years ago — 1986
A 12-year-old Augusta boy brings to school a live artillery shell he found in his grandmother’s field.