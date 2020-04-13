5 years ago — 2015
Challenger Sandra McKinney, who lost an Eau Claire City Council race with Bob Von Haden by eight votes, asks for a recount.
10 years ago — 2010
An Eau Claire County committee recommends banning firearm use in the gravel and sand pit areas near Big Falls County Park.
20 years ago — 2000
Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush angers Christian conservatives by meeting with gay Republicans.
35 years ago — 1985
Thom Frisbie, a counselor at Memorial High School, is named Counselor of the Year by the Wisconsin Association for Counseling and Development.