5 years ago — 2016
Genevieve Nelson, who will soon turn 104, celebrates her birthday at Autumn Village Assisted Living in Menomonie.
10 years ago — 2011
A capacity crowd of about 1,800 attends a Harlem Globetrotters appearance at Eau Claire North High School.
20 years ago — 2001
Garth Ryder won’t seek reelection after 36 years as chairman of the town of Pleasant Valley.
35 years ago — 1986
In a new book, former White House budget director David Stockman says President Ronald Reagan is pursuing a reckless fiscal policy.