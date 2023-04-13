5 years ago — 2018
Viterbo University in La Crosse plans to eliminate 10 major fields of study — including art education, environmental biology, chemistry and history — due to low enrollments.
10 years ago — 2013
Snowy and wet spring conditions push area golf course openings to the latest date in recent history.
15 years ago — 2008
A farmer in the Rice Lake area says she has lost about 20 of her animals to wolves in recent years.
40 years ago — 1983
To comply with federal rules, an elevator will be put in Rice Lake’s high school.
