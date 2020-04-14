5 years ago — 2015
Green Bay Packers players, including Andrew Quarless, Micah Hyde and Casey Hayward, make a surprise visit to the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
10 years ago — 2010
A city committee is cool to the idea of a July 4 parking fee at Carson Park, but committee members say they want to look into costs the city incurs for the Independence Day celebration.
20 years ago — 2000
The Dow Jones industrial average falls 617.78 points to 10,305.77, its biggest one-day drop ever.
35 years ago — 1985
The space shuttle Discovery will try to rendezvous with a dead $80 million satellite to try to revive it.