5 years ago — 2016
After a recount in the District 11 Eau Claire County Board race, Ray Henning defeats David Elvig 658-656 in what officials say may be the closest vote in county history.
10 years ago — 2011
It’s determined that Christopher M. Thundercloud, an initial suspect in the murder of a 9-year-old rural Black River Falls girl in 1989, was her killer; the former friend of the victim’s family was 55 when he died in September 2006 from natural causes.
20 years ago — 2001
Rising Mississippi River floodwaters inundate streets in downtown Fountain City.
35 years ago — 1986
The White House declares U.S. air raids against Libya have been successful and sends a critical message to Libyan leader Moammer Gadhafi.