5 years ago — 2015
Eau Claire’s Redevelopment Authority agrees to pay $415,000 for a building owned by Indianhead Foods at 1807 Oxford Ave. and $150,000 for a vacant lot own by Gary Fairchild of Green Bay in the West Bank Redevelopment District.
10 years ago — 2010
Wisconsin farmers could sell raw, unpasteurized milk for the next two years directly to consumers, under a bill passed 25-8 by the state Senate.
20 years ago — 2000
A fire causes more than $1 million in damage to Shadow Plastics in Rice Lake.
35 years ago — 1985
President Ronald Reagan presses Congress to provide $14 million in aid to Nicaragua’s Contra rebels.