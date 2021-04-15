5 years ago — 2016
Employees of the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, or SWIB, will get a combined $11.1 million in bonuses as incentive awards for their handling of public employee retirement funds over the past five years.
10 years ago — 2011
It’s determined that construction will begin in September at three Eau Claire elementary schools — Putnam Heights, Robbins and Sherman — thanks to the passage of a $55.8 million referendum.
20 years ago — 2001
President George W. Bush, his family and his parents celebrate Easter at a sunrise church service in Texas.
35 years ago — 1986
Libyan officials deny reports that leader Moammar Gadhafi was injured by U.S. bombing or had fled the country.