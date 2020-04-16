5 years ago — 2015

Kurtz Industrial Solutions, a Fox Valley electrical motor distributor and service company, plans to build a location on Eau Claire’s north side.

10 years ago — 2010

Paulson & Co., a New York hedge fund, made a $3.7 billion profit by betting that the U.S. housing market would nosedive.

20 years ago — 2000

Four candidates for Chippewa County Board chair say the county must decide whether to hire a full-time administrator.

35 years ago — 1985

Bloomer Police Chief Jon Parkhurst won’t be renominated for his job by Mayor LeRoy Reetz and the City Council.