5 years ago — 2015
Kurtz Industrial Solutions, a Fox Valley electrical motor distributor and service company, plans to build a location on Eau Claire’s north side.
10 years ago — 2010
Paulson & Co., a New York hedge fund, made a $3.7 billion profit by betting that the U.S. housing market would nosedive.
20 years ago — 2000
Four candidates for Chippewa County Board chair say the county must decide whether to hire a full-time administrator.
35 years ago — 1985
Bloomer Police Chief Jon Parkhurst won’t be renominated for his job by Mayor LeRoy Reetz and the City Council.