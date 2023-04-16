5 years ago — 2018
ABC news anchor Amy Robach speaks about her battle with breast cancer at The State Theatre in Eau Claire as part of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital’s Monsignor Klimek Healing Presence lecture series.
10 years ago — 2013
Menomonie Councilman Lee Schwebs is elected as City Council president.
15 years ago — 2008
Local school districts feel a financial pinch fueling buses as the price of diesel fuel rises from an average of $2.99 a gallon the previous year to a current average of $4.12.
25 years ago — 1998
The state approves funds for UW-Claire’s Crest Wellness Center remodeling project.
