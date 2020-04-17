5 years ago — 2015
Dave Duax, a longtime public servant who served on Eau Claire’s City Council and County Board, dies at the age of 71.
10 years ago — 2010
With the statewide workplace smoking ban scheduled to take effect July 5, several tavern owners in west-central Wisconsin plan to build add-on structures to accommodate smokers.
20 years ago — 2000
Outgoing Menomonie school district Superintendent Dave Smette will receive a $105,000 contract buyout.
35 years ago — 1985
The state of Wisconsin is vying to be the site of General Motors’ new Saturn auto manufacturing plant.