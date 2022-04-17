5 years ago — 2017
Eric Torres, a UW-Eau Claire assistant professor, is appointed to the Eau Claire school board; he replaces Carolyn Barstad, who resigned from her seat in early April.
10 years ago — 2012
Tru-Lock & Security and Gordy’s County Market earn Small Business of the Year accolades from the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
20 years ago — 2002
About 150 farmers and farm-related businesses have banded together to try to build a farmer-owned ethanol plant in western Wisconsin.
35 years ago — 1987
General Motors will have to stop assembling cars in the United States unless it can make itself more competitive, the company’s top labor negotiator announces.
