5 years ago — 2017

Eric Torres, a UW-Eau Claire assistant professor, is appointed to the Eau Claire school board; he replaces Carolyn Barstad, who resigned from her seat in early April.

10 years ago — 2012

Tru-Lock & Security and Gordy’s County Market earn Small Business of the Year accolades from the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.

20 years ago — 2002

About 150 farmers and farm-related businesses have banded together to try to build a farmer-owned ethanol plant in western Wisconsin.

35 years ago — 1987

General Motors will have to stop assembling cars in the United States unless it can make itself more competitive, the company’s top labor negotiator announces.