5 years ago — 2018
Eau Claire County Board members unanimously elect Nick Smiar as their new chairman; Smiar replaces Gregg Moore, who retired from the post.
10 years ago — 2013
Will Allen, the founder of Growing Power, a nonprofit urban farm in Milwaukee, speaks to a packed house in Schofield Auditorium at UW-Eau Claire.
15 years ago — 2008
Local gasoline prices soar past $3.50 a gallon for the first time ever and increase 14 cents in three days.
25 years ago — 1998
Second-graders at St. Olaf School are mentioned in USA Weekend’s “Make a Difference Day” edition.
