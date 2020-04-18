5 years ago — 2015

The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild will stage the popular rock musical “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

10 years ago — 2010

Craig Counsell hits a grand slam home run as part of a 10-run first inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat Washington 11-7.

20 years ago — 2000

Hutchinson Technology Inc. will cut 550 jobs in Eau Claire but says it won’t close its local plant.

35 years ago — 1985

Seventy-three foreigners, including 68 Americans, apply to the Turkish government to search Mount Ararat for Noah’s Ark.