5 years ago — 2016
Youth golfer Reid Post, 11, gets his first hole-in-one at Ojibwa Golf and Bowl in Chippewa Falls, using a 6-iron to ace a 108-yard hole.
10 years ago — 2011
The number of wolves in the state has grown to about 825, the most in recent history, according to the state DNR.
20 years ago — 2001
U.S. gas prices have climbed 6 cents per gallon in the past week and average $1.75 in Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1986
Officials in Lebanon say an American, Peter Kilburn, was among three Western hostages executed to avenge U.S. strokes on Libya.