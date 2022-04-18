5 years ago — 2017

Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton is slated to be the 2017 Monsignor Klimek Healing Presence lecturer in May at The State Theatre in Eau Claire.

10 years ago — 2012

Dick Clark, “the world’s oldest teenager,” dies at the age of 82.

20 years ago — 2002

Budget concerns prompt the State Building Commission to delay replacing worn-out athletic floors at UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout.

35 years ago — 1987

The new Eau Claire City Council will be sworn in the following week; it will be the first time in 77 years that the city will be represented by council members from aldermanic districts.