5 years ago — 2017
Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton is slated to be the 2017 Monsignor Klimek Healing Presence lecturer in May at The State Theatre in Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2012
Dick Clark, “the world’s oldest teenager,” dies at the age of 82.
20 years ago — 2002
Budget concerns prompt the State Building Commission to delay replacing worn-out athletic floors at UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout.
35 years ago — 1987
The new Eau Claire City Council will be sworn in the following week; it will be the first time in 77 years that the city will be represented by council members from aldermanic districts.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.