5 years ago — 2018
In the first confirmed case in Eau Claire County, a wild deer tests positive for chronic wasting disease, setting off a three-year baiting and feeding ban effective May 1.
10 years ago — 2013
Lingering ice and warm weather threaten the upcoming Governor’s Fishing Opener scheduled to take place on Lake Namekagon near Cable.
15 years ago — 2008
Almost a year after he was seriously injured in an explosion in Iraq, Army Spc. Shane Nault of Eau Claire is set to come home to a hero’s welcome.
25 years ago — 1998
Local TV stations say they may be able to transmit shows in high definition as soon as 1999 or 2000.
