5 years ago — 2015
Tim Fries, owner of Fries Financial Group, will renovate a historic three-story building in downtown Chippewa Falls at 11 E. Central St.
10 years ago — 2010
A revised site plan for UW-Eau Claire’s new student center that preserves a historic oak tree receives support from the city Plan Commission.
20 years ago — 2000
Eau Claire-based National Presto Industries officials are pleased by the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming the company wasn’t doing enough to improve its stock value.
35 years ago — 1985
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issues three citations to Northern States Power Co., alleging serious violations involving the accidental death of an employee on March 13.