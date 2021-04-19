5 years ago — 2016
Former Leader-Telegram photographer David Joles and former Eau Claire resident Elizabeth Willis are finalists for Pulitzer Prizes in, respectively, local reporting and poetry; both are Eau Claire Memorial High School and UW-Eau Claire graduates.
10 years ago — 2011
Workers remove portraits that had hung in the windows of the vacant building a 2 S. Barstow St., near the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers in downtown Eau Claire, since 2005.
20 years ago — 2001
The Chippewa County Board votes to shift $653,000 to cover a funding shortfall, clearing the last hurdle for a jail project with an $11.6 million price tag.
35 years ago — 1986
The Washington-based Federal Reserve cuts its discount rate to 6.5%, the lowest level in eight years.