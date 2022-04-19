5 years ago — 2017

Health care, immigration and bipartisanship are prominent topics during a listening session in Rice Lake with U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wausau.

10 years ago — 2012

Seattle-based supercomputer maker Cray, which houses much of its production operations in Chippewa Falls, appoints William Blake to the position of senior vice president and chief technology officer.

20 years ago — 2002

Randy Lee, owner of Viking Brewing Co. in Barron County, plans to run for governor on the Beer Party ticket.

35 years ago — 1987

The Milwaukee Brewers have started their season with 12 straight wins; one more win would tie the Major League Baseball record for a season-opening win streak.