5 years ago — 2018
Construction began recently on the Grand Avenue pedestrian bridge in Eau Claire, closing the structure to foot traffic until early August.
10 years ago — 2013
Chippewa Falls girls basketball coach Alison Becker resigns to take a teaching position in the Stanley-Boyd district.
15 years ago — 2008
The Eau Claire school district will address seventh-grade sex education after complaints that some topics are too graphic.
25 years ago — 1998
A thief steals a live lobster from the local Red Lobster restaurant.
