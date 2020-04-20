5 years ago — 2015
UW-Stout joins a growing number of UW System campuses across Wisconsin offering qualified employees buyouts as a way to deal with a proposed $300 million budget cut over the following two years.
10 years ago — 2010
The Eau Claire County Board votes 23-5-1 in support of a resolution for a downtown jail option.
20 years ago — 2000
Gov. Tommy Thompson says he’s optimistic that layoffs by Hutchinson Technology Inc. are only part of a temporary slump.
35 years ago — 1985
The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether prosecutors can drop potential jurors because of their race.