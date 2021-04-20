5 years ago — 2016
A ruling by a Chippewa County judge means the village of Lake Hallie will be paying a larger share of the Chippewa Fire District’s annual budget and nearby towns Howard, Lafayette, Wheaton and Hallie will be paying less.
10 years ago — 2011
Joe Sanfelippo was hired as the new superintendent of the Fall Creek school district, effective July 1; Sanfelippo, 36, of Eau Claire would replace Jim Kling, who had been working as interim superintendent.
20 years ago — 2001
Nearly 7,000 season tickets have been returned to the Green Bay Packers from fans who refused to pay a user fee of up to $1,400 per ticket to help finance renovations at Lambeau Field.
35 years ago — 1986
The Chicago Bulls’ Michael Jordan sets an NBA playoff record with 63 points in a loss to the Boston Celtics.