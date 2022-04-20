5 years ago — 2017
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports that the state unemployment rate for March was 3.4%, the lowest since April 2000.
10 years ago — 2012
The Ramada Convention Center in Eau Claire will remain open for business after a confidential agreement is reached between the owner and its lender.
20 years ago — 2002
Eau Claire school district officials debate whether to close, replace or maintain the rural Cleghorn School, which is too small to serve all students in its boundary area.
35 years ago — 1987
U.S. Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Osseo, returns from an 11-day agricultural mission to Europe.
