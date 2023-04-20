5 years ago — 2018
Nearly 100 people attend the Rally Against Gun Violence at First Presbyterian Church in Eau Claire Claire on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School mass shooting in Colorado.
10 years ago — 2013
Wynonna Judd reflects on her career and new music in advance of a performance in Eau Claire.
15 years ago — 2008
More than 100 state employees grossed more in wages in 2007 than Gov. Jim Doyle.
25 years ago — 1998
Microsoft’s Windows 98 crashes as Bill Gates provides a preview of its features.
40 years ago — 1983
“Gonzo journalist” Hunter S. Thompson speaks at UW-Stout.
