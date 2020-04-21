5 years ago — 2015

The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce announces Greener Grass Systems and MEP Associates as Small Business of the Year award recipients.

10 years ago — 2010

Canadian Sand & Proppants must begin moving dirt at its site in the northeast corner of Chippewa Falls by June 1 to meet the requirements of a conditional use permit.

20 years ago — 2000

State assistance likely will help retrain or relocate some of the 550 workers laid off by Hutchinson Technology Inc. in Eau Claire.

35 years ago — 1985

Lt. David A. Schultz is appointed undersheriff in Eau Claire County.