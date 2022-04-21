5 years ago — 2017
A judge orders German automaker Volkswagen to pay a $2.8 billion criminal penalty in the United States for cheating on diesel emissions tests.
10 years ago — 2012
The late Elizabeth Kyes of Eau Claire donates 115 acres of her family’s farmland south of the city limits for use as a future park.
20 years ago — 2002
A 19-year-old UW-Eau Claire student dies as a result of complications from meningococcal disease.
35 years ago — 1987
The Eau Claire CIty Council elects Wallace Rogers as its president.
