5 years ago — 2017

A judge orders German automaker Volkswagen to pay a $2.8 billion criminal penalty in the United States for cheating on diesel emissions tests.

10 years ago — 2012

The late Elizabeth Kyes of Eau Claire donates 115 acres of her family’s farmland south of the city limits for use as a future park.

20 years ago — 2002

A 19-year-old UW-Eau Claire student dies as a result of complications from meningococcal disease.

35 years ago — 1987

The Eau Claire CIty Council elects Wallace Rogers as its president.