5 years ago — 2015
Marykay and John McIlquham will sell Autumn Harvest Winery and John McIlquham Orchard of Chippewa Falls to John’s cousin and his wife — Chad and Jean McIlquham.
10 years ago — 2010
The state Legislature is poised to pass a law that would force school districts to drop Indian nicknames and logos.
20 years ago — 2000
Armed federal agents seize 6-year-old Elian Gonzalez, whose relatives in Miami had refused to turn him over so he could be returned to his father in his native Cuba.
35 years ago — 1985
After 99 years, Coca-Cola will change the formula of its signature beverage.