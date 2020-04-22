5 years ago — 2015

Marykay and John McIlquham will sell Autumn Harvest Winery and John McIlquham Orchard of Chippewa Falls to John’s cousin and his wife — Chad and Jean McIlquham.

10 years ago — 2010

The state Legislature is poised to pass a law that would force school districts to drop Indian nicknames and logos.

20 years ago — 2000

Armed federal agents seize 6-year-old Elian Gonzalez, whose relatives in Miami had refused to turn him over so he could be returned to his father in his native Cuba.

35 years ago — 1985

After 99 years, Coca-Cola will change the formula of its signature beverage.