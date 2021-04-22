5 years ago — 2016
Menomonie senior Nate Stanley is named to the 11-member National Football Foundation Wisconsin chapter scholar athlete team, an honor based on GPA, ACT scores, football accomplishments and character.
10 years ago — 2011
Longtime Eau Claire County planner Todd Andrews retires because of a rare lung disease.
20 years ago — 2001
A service is held for four Fort Atkinson High School students killed in a crash on their way home from meeting Gov. Scott McCallum.
35 years ago — 1986
Don Norrell, city finance director, tells the City Council the city could lose more than $1.7 million annually in federal aid.