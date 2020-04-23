5 years ago — 2015
Al Kamen, a Washington Post columnist, is the featured speaker at the 18th annual Ann Devroy Memorial Forum at UW-Eau Claire.
10 years ago — 2010
Rosemary Breitzman of Menomonie wins a nice prize in a Wisconsin Lottery bonus drawing — a package valued at $53,500 that includes four club-level seats to all 2010 and 2011 Green Bay Packers home games.
20 years ago — 2000
Terri Stanley, an Eau Claire councilwoman, says she’s afraid other council members won’t work with her and Jane Tappen, another new councilwoman.
35 years ago — 1985
John Furlong, assistant to the UW-Stout chancellor, will step down and become national leader of the Loyal Order of the Moose.