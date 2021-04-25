5 years ago — 2016
A former Dairy Queen restaurant at 12 Bridgewater Ave., on the south side of Irvine Park, is demolished to make way for a new Chippewa County Historical Society museum.
10 years ago — 2011
Former state Sen. Pat Kreitlow of rural Chippewa Falls announces plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Ashland, in the 2012 election.
20 years ago — 2001
President George W. Bush says U.S. military force is “certainly an option” if China acts on long-standing threats and strikes Taiwan.
35 years ago — 1986
U.S. Navy Lt. Robert Ayres of Eau Claire piloted a bomber in recent airstrikes against Libya.