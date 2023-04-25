5 years ago — 2018
The Jim Pullman Band will release its fifth album, “Atomic Dream,” at a performance in Eleva.
10 years ago — 2013
Ruth Marcus, a columnist and editorial writer for the Washington Post, discusses social media as the featured speaker at the 16th annual Ann Devroy Memorial Forum at UW-Eau Claire.
15 years ago — 2008
The Eau Claire school board opens its investigation info former Superintendent Bill Klaus‘ contract.
25 years ago — 1998
North Korea’s famine eases, but the nation now faces a cholera outbreak.
