5 years ago — 2015
The murals lining River Street and the Wagner Street hill on the west side of Chippewa Falls will get a makeover, possibly during the upcoming summer.
10 years ago — 2010
An Augusta volunteer firefighter faces charges after authorities say he convinced an Osseo teen to start three outdoor fires so the firefighter could earn $8 an hour fighting the blazes.
20 years ago — 2000
Parties involved in creating a new park on the former Phoenix Steel site in downtown Eau Claire are close to an agreement.
35 years ago — 1985
Linda McIntyre is sworn in as Dunn County clerk of court to complete the unexpired term of Janice Bradford.