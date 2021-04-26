5 years ago — 2016

UW-Stout junior Ethen Schoen, a Fall Creek product, wins the decathlon at the Phil Esten Challenge at UW-La Crosse with 6,932 points, just short of the school record.

10 years ago — 2011

The Eau Claire City Council trims plans slightly for its 1.41-mile South Hastings Way project.

20 years ago — 2001

DNA on a knife believed to have been used by accused Chippewa County killer Bill P. Marquardt suggests two other people had been attacked with it.

35 years ago — 1986

The Reagan administration prepares legislation limiting the power of governors to keep their National Guard units from being sent overseas for training.