5 years ago — 2017
Mark Renderman, 43, is sworn in as the first full-time fire chief for the city of Altoona.
10 years ago — 2012
UW-Stout Provost Julie Furst-Bowe is introduced as the new chancellor of Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.
20 years ago — 2002
Meningococcal disease is suspected in the death of a second local youth, a 17-year-old Chippewa Falls High School student.
35 years ago — 1987
Four people are arrested as about 450 anti-treaty rights protesters confront Chippewa Indian spearfishers at a Butternut Lake boat landing.
