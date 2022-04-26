5 years ago — 2017

Mark Renderman, 43, is sworn in as the first full-time fire chief for the city of Altoona.

10 years ago — 2012

UW-Stout Provost Julie Furst-Bowe is introduced as the new chancellor of Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.

20 years ago — 2002

Meningococcal disease is suspected in the death of a second local youth, a 17-year-old Chippewa Falls High School student.

35 years ago — 1987

Four people are arrested as about 450 anti-treaty rights protesters confront Chippewa Indian spearfishers at a Butternut Lake boat landing.