5 years ago — 2015

Former UW-Stout student JJ Justman survives a massive earthquake that struck Nepal.

10 years ago — 2010

All 24 apartments have been leased in a new mixed-use building set to open at 312 Wisconsin St. that is part of the North Barstow Street Redevelopment District.

20 years ago — 2000

UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball standout Jayme Anderson may follow coach Lisa Stone to Drake University.

35 years ago — 1985

Demonstrators camp out in the state Capitol lobby, demanding the state stop investing in companies that do business in South Africa.