5 years ago — 2015
Former UW-Stout student JJ Justman survives a massive earthquake that struck Nepal.
10 years ago — 2010
All 24 apartments have been leased in a new mixed-use building set to open at 312 Wisconsin St. that is part of the North Barstow Street Redevelopment District.
20 years ago — 2000
UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball standout Jayme Anderson may follow coach Lisa Stone to Drake University.
35 years ago — 1985
Demonstrators camp out in the state Capitol lobby, demanding the state stop investing in companies that do business in South Africa.