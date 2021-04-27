5 years ago — 2016
State Supreme Court Justice David Prosser announces he’ll retire in the summer after nearly 18 years on the court.
10 years ago — 2011
Chippewa Falls shirt and tie manufacturer XMI Corp. announces it’s closing due to “consumer conditions and changes in the retail climate.”
20 years ago — 2001
Pope John Paul II asks President George W. Bush to spare the life of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.
35 years ago — 1986
Ron Doering of Eau Claire will run as a Republican for the state Assembly seat held by Rep. Mark Lewis, D-Eau Claire.