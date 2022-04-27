5 years ago — 2017
Dr. Randall Linton, 64, retires as president and CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System for northwestern Wisconsin.
10 years ago — 2012
Sarah Holm, of rural Elk Mound, a UW-Eau Claire student, is one of five finalists in the annual Alice in Dairyland contest.
20 years ago — 2002
Michael O’Meara, chairman of the Eau Claire branch of Peoples National Bank, is the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year.
35 years ago — 1987
The Eau Claire Regional Arts Council holds its first annual meeting before a $650,000 renovation of The State Theatre begins.
