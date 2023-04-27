5 years ago — 2018
Crews begin installing artificial turf on the football field at Regis High School as the $1.5 million project nears its fundraising goal.
10 years ago — 2013
The popularity of pickleball, a sport similar to tennis and badminton, increases significantly locally and nationally.
15 years ago — 2008
A slideshow picturing extensive disrepair at Fort Bragg, N.C., posted on YouTube by Ed Frawley of Menomonie gains national attention.
25 years ago — 1998
Ground is broken for a $6.5 million teacher education center at UW-River Falls.
40 years ago — 1983
For the “safety of the homeland,” President Ronald Reagan seeks more aid for Central American rebels.
