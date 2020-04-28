5 years ago — 2015
Three Eau Claire City Council members — Andrew Werthmann, David Strobel and Monica Lewis — walk out of a closed-session meeting because they felt it strayed from items to be discussed listed on the meeting agenda.
10 years ago — 2010
The State Building Commission approves a $48.8 million replacement for the UW-Eau Claire student center, which will be 169,000 square feet.
20 years ago — 2000
The U.S. Justice Department and 17 states ask a federal judge to cut software giant Microsoft in half.
35 years ago — 1985
Crowds turn out nationwide to thank Vietnam War veterans on the 10th anniversary of the fall of Saigon.